Medford police are investigating after a man was shot while sitting in his car

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot while sitting in his car in Medford.

The man had just pulled out of a parking space from the area of Exchange Avenue near the Community Center around 5 p.m. when he was shot twice in the torso, according to a release issued by police.

He then drove himself to the former Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Medford for help but the hospital is no longer fully operational so a 911 call was made.

The victim was transported to a Boston hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening wounds. He is said to be in stable condition.

Investigators do not believe this incident was random.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 781-395-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)