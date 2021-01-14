Medford police ask for help in search for missing woman

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Medford police are turning to the public for help locating a missing woman.

Denise Fino, 60, was reported missing to the Medford Police Department after she reportedly walked away from a medical facility early Thursday evening.

She may be in the area of Forest Street, according to police.

Fino is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, thin with gray hair worn in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

We are currently looking for a 60 year old female named Denise Fino who walked away from a medical facility earlier tonight. Possibly in Forest St area. She is 5’5” in height, thin with gray hair in ponytail. Wearing grey sweatshirt, blue jeans. Call MPD if contact is made. pic.twitter.com/bCpGbzqFvX — Medford Police (@MedfordPolice) January 15, 2021

