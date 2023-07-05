MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Medford are investigating after officials say a local business was targeted with a bomb threat, prompting authorities to evacuate the area.

The police department said it first responded around 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday after receiving a 911 call from a business on Mystic Avenue.

According to a post on Medford PD’s Twitter account, staff at a business at 209 Mystic Ave. had “received a threat to put money in a bag or face a bomb threat.”

Police responded by evacuating nearby businesses and the surrounding area while a Massachusetts State Police bomb squad was called in to clear the building.

No threats were found during the investigation, which officials say is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)