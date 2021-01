MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Medford say a woman who was reported missing earlier in the evening has been found safe.

Denise Fino, 60, was reported missing to the Medford Police Department after she reportedly walked away from a medical facility early Thursday evening.

Investigators thanked the public for their assistance in the search.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)