MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Medford Police Department has released new footage showing an individual they believe is connected to an assault on a woman near Tufts University.

Referring to the individual as an assault suspect, the department gave a new description of the person believed to have attacked a woman in her 20s in the area of Main and Royall streets on Sunday night.

“The suspect is described as a black male, 5’8″ – 5’10”, 18-30 years old, slim build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing, dark jeans and black and white sneakers,” Medford PD said in an image shared on its social media channels.

Officials said that during the assault, the suspect had run up to the victim and struck her several times after grabbing her around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. The victim told police she initially realized he was following her earlier that night as she passed by Boston and College avenues.

The department also shared a 12-second video on its YouTube channel, showing the suspect passing by a nearby business.

As part of their investigation, police said they have been seeking surveillance footage from residents or businesses from the “Ball Square, Somerville area, Boston Ave and College Avenue to Royall Street at Main Street, Medford.”

Anyone who recognizes the individual seen in the footage or those who have any information on the incident are asked to contact Medford PD at 781-391-6767.

