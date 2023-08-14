MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Medford police are asking for the public’s help as officers search for an assault suspect who violated his probation and allegedly cut off his GPS monitoring device.

The Medford Police Department said there is an outstanding warrant for the arrest of 18-year-old Nature Moncoeur of Somerville, who was being sought after cutting off his court-ordered GPS ankle monitor.

Moncoeur was on probation after being arrested last month in connection with an assault that occurred on Royall Street, where police said a woman in her 20s was attacked while she was out for a walk on the night of July 2.

According to Medford PD, a male suspect ran up to the victim and struck her several times after grabbing her from behind before fleeing. Moncoeur was taken into custody nearly a week later.

During his arraignment afterwards, the prosecution also revealed that another person had come forward over the course of the investigation and told police she too had been followed by someone resembling Moncoeur a few days prior.

Moncoeur was ordered held on $500 cash bail at the time, with one of his bail conditions being that he be fitted with a GPS bracelet upon release. He was also ordered to stay away from the alleged victims.

Authorities ask that if anyone has any information on Moncoeur’s whereabouts, that they call the Medford Police Detective Unit at 781-391-6767.

