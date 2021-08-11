MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Medford police are turning to the public for help tracking down a suspect accused of hitting a kid on a bike and then taking off early Sunday.

Video captured from the intersection of Central Avenue and Pinkert Street shows a gray or silver Chrysler 300 entering Medford from Broadway in Somerville around 12:30 a.m.

They are said to have struck the child further down on Central Avenue. Their condition was not made public.

The suspect is then seen driving back toward Somerville and was last seen on Harvard Street.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 781-391-6412.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)