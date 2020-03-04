Medford police searching for home invasion suspect who tied up woman, forced man to open safe

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Medford are searching for a home invasion suspect who tied her a woman and forced a man to open a safe on Tuesday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported home invasion in the area of Fellsway West around 6:30 p.m. learned a man had grabbed a woman who was taking out the trash before forcing her back into her home, according to the Medford Police Department.

There was another victim inside the home at the time and the man allegedly made the first victim tie-up that second person before ordering her to open a safe, police said.

The suspect then tied the woman up and took off.

He is described as being between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall and was wearing a black ski mask with eye holes at the time.

His motive for targeting the home is still unclear, according to police,

Community members are urged to remain vigilant and to contact police at 781-395-1212 should they see anything suspicious.

