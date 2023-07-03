MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Medford Police Department is asking residents to be careful when travelling alone at night as they investigate a nighttime assault that left a resident injured over the weekend.

Police say a woman in her 20s was attacked in the area of Main and Royall streets while she was out on a walk Sunday night.

According to the victim, she had been passing by Boston and College avenues near Tufts University when she realized a man had been following her. Officials said the victim reached the end of Royall Street around 10:30 p.m. when the man ran up to her and struck her several times after grabbing her from behind.

“After a brief struggle in which the woman was fighting back and screaming loudly, the suspect fled back down Royall Street toward College Avenue,” the police department said in a news release. “The woman suffered apparent minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by Armstrong Ambulance.”

Authorities said the male suspect appeared to be 18-30 years old and had a medium to dark skin complexion. He was also believed to have been wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt “with white writing” and dark jeans, in addition to black and white sneakers.

Images provided by the Medford Police Department

As their investigation continues, the police department said it’s seeking surveillance footage from residents or businesses from the “Ball Square, Somerville area, Boston Ave and College Avenue to Royall Street at Main Street, Medford.”

“Medford Police have been and will continue to provide enhanced attention to the area, particularly during the evening and early morning hours. We ask you to be careful when traveling alone at night and stay vigilant of your surroundings,” the department stated. “If you notice anything suspicious, please do not hesitate to call 911.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Medford PD at 781-391-6767 or 911 in the event of an emergency.

