MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Medford police asked for the public’s help Monday in efforts to identify a person accused of breaking into Medford High School and vandalizing classrooms just days before the start of the 2024-2025 school year.

Police in a post on Facebook said the break-in happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday. Once inside the high school, police said the person involved in this incident broke a laptop and other classroom items.

Medford police shared two photos in connection with their investigation and asked anyone who recognizes the person in the photos to contact authorities at 781-391-6767.

Medford Public Schools staff were scheduled to report to work Monday for a professional development day, according to the district’s calendar.

The first day of school for students is set for Tuesday.

