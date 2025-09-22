MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Medford police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Jason Compere, 29, is a 6’3″ black man with black braided hair and brown eyes.

Police say Compere was last seen on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. near Carr Park.

Compere was last seen wearing black pants, a black t-shirt, and a light blue sweatshirt with a black Nike backpack.

Police also say Compere has black glasses and a goatee. Anyone with information is asked to contact (781) 395-1212.

