Medford police surprise woman who bakes them cookies

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Medford police officers made a special visit to a community member who’s been keeping them in tasty treats for years on Saturday.

Antonietta Manganiello has been delivering homemade Italian desserts to the police department for years, but remained anonymous as she dropped off her pizzelles.

Last month, she wasn’t able to bake but she insisted her daughter drop off some tomatoes to the department, and her daughter told officers Manganiello was the mystery baker.

On Saturday, dozens of officers lined up outside Manganiello’s home to thank her, presenting her with a bouquet of flowers and a plaque containing an egg beater.

Manganiello praised the officers for their work.

“All of you are wonderful, you do a lot of work for everybody,” Manganiello said. “God bless you.”

