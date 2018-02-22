Medford principal placed on leave after discovery of gun magazine goes unreported for weeks

MEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - A Medford principal has been placed on leave after the discovery of a loaded gun magazine in McGlynn K-8 School went unreported for weeks.

Police and K9 teams from Medford and surrounding communities swept through the city’s high school on Thursday, seven weeks after the magazine was found under a seat in the theater of a building that houses middle and elementary school students.

Police say the search was conducted as a precaution. Authorities searched the elementary and middle school earlier in the week.

Medford Superintendent Roy Belson said a cleaning crew found the loaded magazine back on Dec. 29. The crew reportedly turned the clip over to an in-house custodian. That custodian then locked the clip away in the principal’s office.

Principal Jake Edwards said he may have thrown away the clip while cleaning out his office, according to Belson. The discovery was never reported to police until nearly two months after the fact.

A city councilor said she was notified about the magazine last Thursday by school personnel, who were unnerved by the fatal school shooting at a Florida high school. She notified police Friday.

On Thursday, a disappointed Mayor Stephanie Burke announced Edwards was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigations.

“The handling of a recent matter at the McGlynn Middle School put our entire community at grave risk,” Burke said in a statement. “I am both professionally and personally astounded that I was not informed immediately of the incident.”

Belson said he did not believe it presented a clear danger and did not report it to police, believing it was an “isolated incident.”

No traces of weapons were found in the schools. Medford Police Chief Leo Sacco asked for the public’s help in determining who left the clip behind.

“Handling a situation of this potential magnitude within the school system alone is unacceptable,” Burke said.

Attorney General Martha Coakley of the Law Firm Foley Hoag have been commissioned to lead an independent investigation.

