MEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - Medford Public Schools are closed Monday as school officials plan to work with faculty to review safety and security policies.

Earlier in February, officials searched schools in the district after a gun magazine was found inside the auditorium of McGlynn Middle School back in December. This finding was never reported to police.

Parents were upset that they weren’t told right away.

“We teach children every day, if you see something, say something. Do we need to suffer the indignity of reminding the principal of that?” one parent said.

The school’s principal has been placed on leave after saying he may have thrown away the gun magazine while cleaning out his office.

Two months after the initial finding, a city councilor learned about the incident and told police. The superintendent has since apologized and said it won’t happen again.

“That’s a pretty big mistake though. We all make mistakes in life. That was a pretty large mistake,” said parent Mike Rosa.

Medford has hired former Attorney General Martha Coakley, now practicing at a private law firm, to perform an independent investigation.

Students will return to class Tuesday. A school committee meeting will also be held that day to look into whether or not the superintendent broke the law by not reporting this.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)