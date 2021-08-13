MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Students and staff attending Medford Public Schools will need to wear a mask this upcoming school year.

School officials announced Wednesday that a mask mandate will go into effect for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status this fall.

Other school districts are also requiring masks amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, including Salem and Nashua, New Hampshire.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)