MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Students and staff attending Medford Public Schools will need to wear a mask this upcoming school year.

School officials announced Wednesday that a mask mandate will go into effect for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status this fall.

Other school districts are also requiring masks amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, including Salem and Nashua, New Hampshire.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox