MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - St. Josephs School in Medford closed on Tuesday out of an abundance of caution after a “significant amount of students” reported having stomach bug symptoms.

According to the archdiocese, 20% of students were absent on Monday. In a statement, officials said, “Out of an abundance of caution, because we sent home a significant number of students today with stomach bug symptoms, we are cancelling EDP today and classes and EDP tomorrow to stop any spread of illness before the holidays. We will use that time to deep clean and sanitize the school.”

Classes are set to resume on Wednesday.

