MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - In a letter sent out to parents and families of Roberts Elementary School, Principal Michelle Crowell announced classes will be canceled again on Friday due to a continued Norovirus outbreak.

Classes at the Medford school were canceled on Thursday after 130 students called out sick with more staff and families saying they’ve experienced symptoms of a stomach bug.

In the letter sent out to families, Crowell said in part, “The Medford Board of Health & the Department of Public Health inspected the Roberts both yesterday and today, reporting that this is not related to any school or kitchen equipment. A professional company is currently performing a deep clean of the school today, which includes all classrooms, door knobs, kitchen equipment, and frequently touched surfaces. They will finish their deep clean later today.”

“We are working closely with the Board of Health who are reaching out to families who are experiencing Norovirus symptoms. Please call 781-393-2155 then press 1 to report your child is sick.”

Crowell said plans are being developed to make up for the lost school days and will be shared later in the school year.

