Medford schools begin pool testing students, faculty

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Medford School District has started a pool testing program.

They are partnering with Tufts University to test swabs from students, teachers and staff in groups.

Officials say the plan will save the city money compared to the individual testing option.

Superintendent Dr. Marice Edouard-Vincent said the new testing will take some getting used to but so far, the students have embraced the program.

“The younger kids, the testing is done for them. But, the older children, they’re able to self-administer the test and it’s very quick and they know it’s to keep themselves healthy and safe and to keep their community healthy and safe,” she said.

Edouard-Vincent said she also hopes students who have not returned to classrooms yet will feel more comfortable going back when more people get vaccinated.

