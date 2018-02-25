MEDFORD, Mass. (WHDH) – Medford Public Schools will be closed Monday as school officials plan to work with faculty to review safety and security policies.

Earlier in the month, schools in the district were searched after a gun magazine was found inside the auditorium of McGlynn Middle School. The magazine was found by a cleaning crew during a break in December.

Parents were upset that they weren’t told right away.

The school’s principal has been placed on leave after saying he may have thrown away the clip while cleaning out his office.

Students will return to class on Tuesday.

