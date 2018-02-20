Medford schools searched weeks after magazine clip found in theater

MEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - Medford’s McGlynn Middle School was searched by police on Tuesday, nearly two months after a magazine clip was found under a theater seat, Superintendent Roy Belson announced.

In late Dec. 2017, during school vacation week, Belson said a cleaning company assigned to the school made the discover and turned the clip over to an in-house custodian. That custodian then locked the clip away in the principal’s office.

Principal Jake Edwards said he may have thrown away the clip while cleaning out his office, according to Belson. The discovery was reported shortly thereafter, but Belson said authorities were not directly informed.

Medford Police, along with Everett, Somerville and Arlington Police thoroughly searched the building. No traces of weapons were found on the premises. McGlynn Elementary School was also searched as a precaution.

“This was an isolated incident. The entire school system is committed to safeguarding the students, teachers and staff at all of our schools,” Benson said.

