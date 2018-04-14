MEDFORD, Mass. (The ceremonial first pitch of a softball tournament in Medford Saturday morning was thrown out in honor of Krystle Campbell. The Medford High School graduate was killed during the marathon bombing.

Campbell’s classmates, friends and family gathered for a tournament to honor her memory and raise money for an important cause.

Medford High played while wearing shirts with “Medford Strong” on the front and Campbell on the back. The tournament took place to remember Campbell.

Rich DiMare, high school classmate of Campbell, sang the National Anthem at the tournament.

The tournament began five years ago following the marathon bombing.

Now, five years later, the tournament has helped raise more than $40,000 for a scholarship fund. The scholarship, also in Campbell’s name, goes to a graduating senior.

