MEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - Medford students are heading back to class Tuesday after faculty spent Monday going over safety and security procedures.

School officials decided to close school to students Monday after news of an unreported gun magazine found in McGlynn Middle School came to light.

A heightened police presence will be at the public schools during the week, which school officials are expected to explain why to students in varying detail based on their age.

Here’s what students can expect to hear from #Medford school faculty about why there is stepped up security today. #7news pic.twitter.com/Dso1QTbIe4 — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) February 27, 2018

Parents were outraged last week after learning that a cleaning crew found the loaded magazine in December, which school officials never reported to police or parents.

Nearly two months later, a city councilor learned about it and told authorities.

The superintendent apologized, saying that he “made a mistake in judgement.”

McGlynn’s principal has since been placed on paid administrative leave.

School officials said he may have thrown out the gun magazine while cleaning his office.

Since then, police dogs have searched all Medford public schools, but said that they have not found anything else.

The city has hired former Attorney General Martha Coakley, now at a private law firm, to conduct an independent investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)