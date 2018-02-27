Medford superintendent to retire early after scandal over gun magazine found in school

MEDFORD, Mass. (WHDH) — Medford’s superintendent said he will retire early after a scandal involving a gun magazine found in a school that went unreported for months.

Members of Medford’s school committee held a closed door meeting Tuesday night. They then announced that Superintendent Roy Belson will retire on April 30. He was originally supposed to retire in June.

The scandal started when parents learned that a loaded gun magazine was found at McGlynn Middle School in December and went unreported for almost two months. Parents said they should have been notified about the find.

Belson accepted responsibility for what happened, saying he did not believe the gun magazine represented a “clear danger.”

McGlynn’s principal has already been placed on paid administrative leave. The school committee said they are also discussing better security policies for Medford schools, including active shooter training and a school safety advisory committee.

