MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Medford teachers rallied outside the Mayors Office on Monday to share their confidence concerns.

A vast majority, 94%, of the Medford Teachers Association voted no confidence in the mayor and school committee to get their contract ratified.

Teachers there said they have been without a contract for more than a year and a half.

“I ask you, how can we have confidence in a mayor and a school committee that have not spoken to the city’s educators directly to help end the crisis?” Charlene Douglas, President of the Medford Teachers Association, said.

Both bargaining teams will meet Wednesday afternoon to try to reach an agreement.

