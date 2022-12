MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - After months of rallying, members of the Medford Teachers Association (MTA) voted to ratify a new contract on Monday.

The new contract has been accepted by the Medford School Committee.

Medford teachers haven’t had a contract in more than a year and a half. They were seeking higher pay and better benefits.

