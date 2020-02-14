Medford woman wins $1M lotto prize on ticket bought in Bridgewater

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Medford woman is the third $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s $10,000,000 Bankroll” instant game.

Madeline Russell chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She bought her winning ticket at Starr Liquors on Pleasant Street in Bridgewater. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

One $10 million prize and three additional $1 million prizes are still available in the $20 instant game.

