PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — The hot housing market continues to drive home prices skyward in New Hampshire with the median price of a home topping half-a-million dollars for the first time in one county.

The New Hampshire Association of Realtors reported that the median home price in Rockingham County was $509,850 in June.

That represented an increase of more than $70,000, or about 23%, from a year earlier, the association said.

Statewide the median home price was $409,000. Coos County was a relative bargain with a median price of $207,000.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)