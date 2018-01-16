Medical documents found on side of road in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WHDH) — A box containing patient records was found on the side of the road in New Bedford.

Carlos Felix said a nurse informed him about the box being left outside and he broadcast the discovery on Facebook.

The documents came from the MD Medical Spa and Wellness Center in Hyannis and Norwell that closed about a year ago. The former owner, Robert Munroe, said he paid a man in New Bedford named Dave to shred the documents. He was unable to provide Dave’s last name or the name of his company. Dave did not answer any phone calls.

Police have since picked up the box with all the medical records.

