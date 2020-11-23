Medical examination shows parasites moving around in man’s stomach

A man suffering from abdominal pain, diarrhea, and vomiting had parasites wiggling around in his stomach, a recent emergency room visit revealed.

Doctors decided to perform an ultrasound examination after testing on the New Delhi native revealed an elevated hemoglobin level and an abnormally high white blood cell count, according to a report in the New England Journal of Medicine.

“During the examination, a tubular echogenic structure that moved with a curling motion was seen inside the lumen of the stomach,” doctors wrote in the journal entry.

Stool examinations for parasites are said to have later found fertilized eggs from roundworms and a diagnosis of ascariasis was made.

The patient was treated with intravenous fluids and an oral dose of albendazole.

He was discharged after a one-day hospital stay.

