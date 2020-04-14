Medical examiner dies after contracting coronavirus from dead body

(WHDH) — In what is thought to be the first reported case of its kind, a medical examiner recently passed away after contracting coronavirus from a dead body, according to newly published findings.

The medical examiner was working in Bangkok, Thailand, when they were infected by the corpse of a COVID-19 patient, information published in the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine states. The worker’s name and age were not released.

Two of the 272 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Thailand include medical workers — a forensic medicine professional and a nurse assistant — authors Won Sriwijitalai and Viroj Wiwanitkit wrote in the journal.

The examiner’s death marked the first of its kind in the world, according to the authors.

“According to our best knowledge, this is the first report on COVID-19 infection and death among medical personnel in a Forensic Medicine unit,” the authors stated.

Despite there being a low chance of becoming infected, Sriwijitalai and Wiwanitkit urged forensic professionals across the globe to wear protective devices including a protective suit, gloves, goggles, a cap, and a mask.

“There is a low chance of forensic medicine professionals coming into contact with infected patients, but they can have contact with biological samples and corpses,” the authors explained.

Sriwijitalai and Wiwanitkit also suggested that the disinfection procedure used in operation rooms should be applied in pathology and forensic units as well.

