Medical examiner: NH double homicide victim died from gunshot wound to head

ALTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man who was killed in a double shooting in Alton on Friday died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the state medical examiner’s office announced Monday.

James Eckert, 48, was shot by an 11-year-old boy, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. The boy has also been charged in the murder of 50-year-old Lizette Eckert.

The double shooting unfolded at the couple’s farmhouse on Dobbins Way.

The boy was taken into custody two hours later on charges of murder and attempted murder following a search of the woods in the area. His name has not been released.

New Hampshire’s Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Jennie V. Duval, said James Eckert’s death has been ruled a homicide and that he was shot once in the head.

A weekend autopsy revealed Lizette Eckert died as a result of a single gunshot wound to the head.

An investigation is ongoing.

