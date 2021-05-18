NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut husband and wife have died in a murder-suicide from gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Officers responding to 911 calls at about 4 p.m. Sunday found Rajneesh Misra, 56, and Divya Misra, 55, in their Norwalk home, Lt. Joe Dinho said in a news release. Both had been fatally shot.

Dr. James Gill, Connecticut’s chief medical examiner, told The Hour that Rahneesh Misra’s death was a suicide and his wife’s was a homicide.

Dinho said no previous domestic violence issues involving the couple had been reported to the police.

The couple’s adult son was one of the 911 callers, police said.

“Members of the Norwalk Police Department are assisting the family as they navigate this devastating incident, while honoring their privacy,” Dinho said.

