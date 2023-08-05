DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - New video shows a body falling off of a stretcher carried by professionals from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and the stretcher damaged a car parked on the street.

The incident wasn’t mentioned in a report, and the owner of the vehicle said she wants acknowledgement. Victoria Scott owns the white Honda Accord parked on Lonsdale Street.

“They brought the stretcher down the stairs. The body tipped over on the stretcher, wasn’t strapped in. The stretcher fell over, hit my car,” Scott said.

Scott’s neighbor took the video after hearing a loud thud outside. She said the video shows the stretcher leaving a scratch on her car.

“I was upset for two reasons, one that’s not right. That’s a human being,” she said, “but then secondly, they damaged my car and they’re workers of the medical examiner’s office, and there was not one mention of any of that happening in the report.”

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told 7News it is “aware of a matter related to the transport of a decedent on Aug. 1.” It’s “reviewing the facts and circumstances of this incident.”

Scott wants the office to “make it right.”

“When you damage someone’s property, you do the right thing and that’s the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, and no one did,” Scott said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)