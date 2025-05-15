DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The medical examiner who performed Boston police officer John O’Keefe’s autopsy took the witness stand Thursday in the Karen Read murder retrial.

Dr. Irini Scordi-Bello walked the jury through O’Keefe’s injuries, describing lacerations to his skull, swelling of his eyes, and multiple abrasions on his right arm, hand, and leg.

Maureen Hartnett, a scientist with the Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory, also resumed her testimony from Wednesday. Attorneys asked her questions about the evidence that was collected by investigators, including the clothing worn by O’Keefe when he died in January 2022.

Read’s defense team is insinuating that officers did not follow proper protocol.

Read is accused of killing O’Keefe, her boyfriend, by hitting him with her SUV and leaving him to die in a snowbank. Her lawyers argue she is being framed in a police coverup.

Her first trial last year ended in a mistrial.

