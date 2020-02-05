MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews have called for a medical helicopter at the scene of a tractor-trailer rollover in Mansfield.

The rollover happened on Forbes Boulevard between Norfolk and Plymouth.

The road is expected to be closed for an extended time.

Police have not said if anyone was injured.

No additional information was immediately available.

Avoid Forbes Blvd near Norfolk St. Companies are currently working a tractor trailer rollober with a request for Medflight. The road will be closed until further notice. — Mansfield Fire Department (@MansfieldFireMA) February 5, 2020

