Medical helicopter called to assist after serious motorcycle crash in Bridgewater

Credit: Bridgewater Police Dept.

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A medical helicopter was called to assist after a serious motorcycle crash occurred in Bridgewater Friday night.

Officers responded to the crash on Route 24 sometime before 8:30 p.m., according to the department’s Twitter page.

No further detials have been released.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending