Medical helicopter called to assist after serious motorcycle crash in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A medical helicopter was called to assist after a serious motorcycle crash occurred in Bridgewater Friday night.

Officers responded to the crash on Route 24 sometime before 8:30 p.m., according to the department’s Twitter page.

5/14/21 8:30PM Assisting BFD and med-flight. Motorcycle Crash on Rt. 24. pic.twitter.com/ISuZEHhIjQ — Bridgewater Police (@BwtrPolice) May 15, 2021

No further detials have been released.

