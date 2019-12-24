Medical helicopter called to scene of violent crash on Route 495 in Middleboro

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A medical helicopter was called to the scene of a violent rollover crash on Route 495 in Middleboro on Tuesday that left the driver seriously injured, officials said.
Troopers responding to a reported crash closed the left lanes on both sides of the highway while they investigated, according to state police.
A preliminary investigation suggests the sole occupant of the vehicle was ejected during the rollover.
No additional information was immediately available.
