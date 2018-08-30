Medical helicopter called to Walpole after workplace accident

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A medical helicopter was called to the site of a workplace accident in Walpole Thursday morning, officials said.

The victim was flown to a Boston hospital after suffering serious injuries, according to a Walpole Police Department tweet.

The exact nature of the accident and location in which it happened were not immediately clear.

The victim’s name has not been made public.

No additional details were released.

Earlier today @bostonmedflight responded to assist @WFDLocal2464 in transporting a patient from a worksite accident. Victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to a Boston hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/vk6wRon4Ld — Walpole Police Dept (@WalpolePolice) August 30, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)