Medical helicopter requested after man struck by tree in Rowley

ROWLEY, MA (WHDH) - A medical helicopter was requested Thursday after an 81-year-old man was struck by a tree that he was working to cut down in Rowley, officials said.

The man was apparently helping a neighbor on Main Street at 11:18 a.m. when the tree toppled over on top of him.

Officials transported the victim via medical helicopter to a Boston hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The Rowley Police Department and Massachusetts State Police detectives are investigating the incident.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

