Medical helicopter requested after truck crashes through building in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A medical helicopter has been requested to transport a motorist who was injured after crashing into a building in Chelmsford on Monday night, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash at 25 Vinal Square found the backend of a pickup truck protruding from a building, according to the Chelmsford Fire Department.

Video from Sky7 HD showed many police cruisers and ambulances at the scene.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

The cause of the crash is not clear.

No additional details were available.

This is a breaking news story; Stay with 7News for updates on-air and online.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)