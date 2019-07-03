Medical helicopter responding to scene of rollover crash in Bernardston

BERNARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A medical helicopter is responding to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover in Bernardston, state police say.

The crash occurred on Route 91 southbound.

The right lane has been closed as a result of the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending