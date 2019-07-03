Medical helicopter responding to scene of rollover crash in Bernardston

BERNARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A medical helicopter is responding to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover in Bernardston, state police say.

The crash occurred on Route 91 southbound.

The right lane has been closed as a result of the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

Troopers on scene, Rt91 south, Bernardston, for single car rollover with injury. Victim to be transported to hospital by medical helicopter. Right lane closed. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 3, 2019

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)