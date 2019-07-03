Medical helicopter responding to scene of rollover crash in Bernardston

BERNARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A medical helicopter is responding to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover in Bernardston, state police say.
The crash occurred on Route 91 southbound.
The right lane has been closed as a result of the crash.
No additional information was immediately available.
