Medical helicopter responding to serious crash in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash with entrapment in Brockton on Thursday, officials said.

Brockton police and firefighters were dispatched to the crash on East Street about 9 a.m., according to a post on the Fire Department’s Twitter page.

A medical helicopter has been called to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

Brockton FD operating at a motor vehicle accident with entrapment on East St @bostonmedflight is enroute https://t.co/hQc7vFG95K — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) November 29, 2018

#Massasoit Alert: Please be advised that medflight will be landing on our Brockton Campus for non-college related emergency. You will see a presence of police and fire in the area of the soccer field. — Massasoit Police (@MassasoitPolice) November 29, 2018

