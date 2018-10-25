Medical helicopters respond to serious crash near golf course in Essex

ESSEX, MASS. (WHDH) - Two medical helicopters have been called to the scene of a serious car crash on a highway that runs parallel to Cape Anne Golf Course in Essex.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on Route 133 after 1 p.m. found two heavily-damaged vehicles and debris scattered all over the road.

Video from Sky 7 HD showed the helicopters landing on the golf course.

Essex police say John Wise Avenue from Choate Street to Main Street will be closed until further notice.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; Stay with 7News for updates on-air and online.

Route 133 John Wise Ave from Choate Street to Main Street is currently closed due to a serious motor vehicle crash. Please seek alternate route. — Essex Police Dept (@Essex_PD) October 25, 2018

