Medical marijuana grower goes up in smoke in Maine

ELIOT, Maine (AP) — A medical marijuana growing facility caught fire in Maine, sending smoke into the sky and drawing firefighters from several surrounding departments.

The Monday night blaze burned Sweet Dirt Inc. in Eliot. The facility is a state-licensed organic cannabis grower. The Portsmouth Herald reports Eliot Fire Chief Jay Muzeroll said wind in the area mitigated the possibility of a contact high for people in the area.

Muzeroll said the building suffered substantial damage from the blaze. There were no fire hydrants in the immediate area, which made containing the fire difficult. No one was in the facility when the fire started and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately clear on Tuesday. The business is owned by a local couple and employs more than a dozen people.

