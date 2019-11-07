Medical marijuana vape products may be back on the market

BOSTON (WHDH) - Medical marijuana users in Massachusetts are on track to gain access to vaping products starting next Tuesday.

The Cannabis Control Commission voted Thursday not to uphold Governor Charlie Baker’s temporary ban on medical marijuana vaping products.

This decision comes after a ruling from a Supreme Court justice stated the CCC is the only agency with the authority to regulate marijuana — not the Department of Health.

Patients who utilize medical marijuana spoke out at the meeting stating the vaping products are necessary for treatment.

“I have a couple of conditions, arthritis and ocular hypertension,” patient Will Luzier said. “the issues that they present are alleviated by using vaping products.”

The ban will remain in place for other vaping products.

