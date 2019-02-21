Medical response van in NH damaged after plow pushes snow from overpass

NEWINGTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A medical response van in Newington, New Hampshire suffered damage Thursday after a plow pushed snow off an overpass.

Dashcam footage captured the moment the snow came crashing down on the van on Route 16.

The New Hampshire state plow pushed the snow and ice onto the highway below, destroying the van’s windshield.

The driver of the van suffered minor injuries.

This dashcam video was taken from a wheelchair van in Newington, NH this morning. The snow was pushed off the overpass by a @NewHampshireDOT plow, leaving the driver with minor injuries. More tonight @7News pic.twitter.com/wAwbtWBJbK — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) February 21, 2019

