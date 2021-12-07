PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A driver for the state’s medical transport service who was involved in a crash that killed a 77-year-old woman he was driving home from a dialysis appointment has been charged with driving under the influence and without a license, police and the governor’s office said.

Dauda Elegushi, 25, was charged with seven offenses, including driving to endanger resulting in death and having alcohol in his vehicle, The Providence Journal reported Monday.

Gov. Dan McKee called the situation “disturbing” at a press conference Monday.

The Journal reports the state is considering terminating its contract with Medical Transportation Management. Elegushi worked for Assured Transportation, a subcontractor of MTM.

MTM said in an incident report last month that Elegushi was “not qualified, credentialed or an authorized driver under Assured Transportation’s contract with MTM.”

MTM’s vice president of public affairs, Phil Stalboerger, said in a statement the company is “conducting a thorough audit” of its network of transport companies to make sure they’re only using authorized drivers.

The two-car crash occurred Nov. 27, but the state says it wasn’t informed about it until Nov. 30 in a routine incident report from MGM, the newspaper said.

No defense attorney was listed for Elegushi in online court records. His arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)