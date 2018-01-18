Medical van missing from Canton found in Boston’s Seaport District

BOSTON (WHDH) — A medical van that went missing in Canton was found Thursday night in Boston’s Seaport District.

Teams in protective suits went through the van, unsure at first what was inside. Police said the van contains common chemicals used in medical supplies.

According to police, an employee for the medical supply company took the van and did not return it at the end of the work day. It was found in Boston’s Seaport District and police said they have made an arrest.

