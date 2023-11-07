MEDWAY, MASS. (WHDH) - A family from Medway is back home in Massachusetts after weeks of uncertainty stuck in Gaza.

The Okal family had been visiting relatives when Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7. The family was subsequently stranded in the area with limited power, food, and water.

On Tuesday, a representative of the Okal family told 7NEWS Abood Okal, Wafaa Abuzayda and their 1-year-old son Yousef had finally landed at Logan Airport.

At one point in recent weeks, the Okal family had been staying in a single-family house with 40 other people, including 10 Americans.

After several failed attempts to escape, the family managed to safely cross into Egypt last week.

The family representative said the family was incredibly thankful to be back in Medway.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

