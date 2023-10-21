A Medway family that is still stuck in Gaza say they’re worried about what may come after failing to cross the border into Egypt as Israel prepares for a possible ground invasion.

Trucks with much-needed aid were allowed through the border crossing at Rafah on Saturday but no people were permitted to cross, including Abood Okal and his wife, who became trapped in Gaza with their 1-year-old child when war broke out while they were visiting relatives.

“We mourn every civilian and innocent life on all sides, no matter what belief or religion or faith they have,” he told CNN.

Okal said he received three messages to head to the Rafah crossing but no further communication after arriving there with his wife and son.

“We’ve moved to what’s supposed to be a safe zone in the southern Gaza Strip, we’re about 10 minutes away from the border and yesterday there was an airstrike about 100 meters away from the house. There’s constant shelling, constant airstrikes.”

Okal said he’s most concerned about the impending ground invasion and he and his wife are trying to stay strong for him.

